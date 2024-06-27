Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $125,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,789. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.