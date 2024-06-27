Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $39.88 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $39,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,223,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,522,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TOL traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $115.18. 1,253,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,275. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

