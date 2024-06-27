Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $73.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $73,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.16. 648,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

