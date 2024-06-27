Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Eaton worth $137,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 28.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 329.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.94. 2,548,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

