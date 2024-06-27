Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $11.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,028.01. 784,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $958.36 and its 200-day moving average is $903.50. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

