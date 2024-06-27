Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.69% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $329,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,043,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after buying an additional 876,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after purchasing an additional 292,973 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,913. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

