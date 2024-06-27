Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,707 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $27,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $305,000. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $578.17. 497,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,130. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

