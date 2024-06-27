Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 67,666 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,666 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $97,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

