Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,210 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.04. The stock had a trading volume of 387,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,348. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $353.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.