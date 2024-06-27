Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

