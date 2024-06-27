Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 15,580 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086,399. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

