Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $34,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 62,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,208. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $52.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

