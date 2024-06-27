Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.88. 59,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

