Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $24.19 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $24,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694,340 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,107,000 after purchasing an additional 322,362 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,959,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,733 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDW traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 191,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,558. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.