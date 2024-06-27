Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 299.6% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.79. 70,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,112. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.74. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

