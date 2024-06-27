Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.95. 26,991,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,932,797. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $628.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

