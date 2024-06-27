Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average of $176.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

