Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 600,881 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 925.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,881 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $66,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,444,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,541,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,174,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.43. 54,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,332. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.