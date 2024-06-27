Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,016,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,442,719. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

