Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VEA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,607. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

