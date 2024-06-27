Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $310.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

