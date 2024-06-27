Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

