WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,947 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 1.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000.

Shares of SPMO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $54.63 and a one year high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

