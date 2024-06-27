WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 527 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.90. The stock had a trading volume of 468,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,205. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.71.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

