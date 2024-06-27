WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

