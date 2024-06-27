WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $440,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSPU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.28. 2,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

