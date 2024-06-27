WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $313,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.05. 1,707,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,352,676. The firm has a market cap of $186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.