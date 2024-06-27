WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 65,037 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 187.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,037 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises 3.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,350,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

IYK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,854. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

