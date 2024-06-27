WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 201,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 47,067 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after buying an additional 157,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 431,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,430,905 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

