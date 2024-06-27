WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,526,000. Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,967,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,423. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $338.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

