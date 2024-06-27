Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is Vert Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Vert Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 7.2% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Welltower Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WELL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 477,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,293. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 125.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

