West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 54,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

