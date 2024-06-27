Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 1.5%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. 3,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Western Forest Products Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.
