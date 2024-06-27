Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Down 3.6%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 55,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.11 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.04) million during the quarter. Western Investment Company of Canada had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.