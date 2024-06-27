Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 556,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.9 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. 3,770,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

