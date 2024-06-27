William Doran Sells 5,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

SEIC opened at $64.74 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $32,161,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after purchasing an additional 475,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $14,172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $6,990,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

