Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Willis Towers Watson Public has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $18.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

WTW stock opened at $263.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.07 and a 200-day moving average of $258.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

