WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.03. 80,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 214,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDU. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 445,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 15,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 2,410.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

