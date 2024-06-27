WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.34

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.34 and traded as high as $51.47. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $51.37, with a volume of 272,860 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.