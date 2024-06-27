WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Down 67.9% in June

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,678. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:AGZD Free Report ) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

