WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 56,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 38,283 shares.The stock last traded at $63.55 and had previously closed at $63.11.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6,629.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

