Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.37) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,123 ($14.25) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 916.20 ($11.62).

Get Wise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WISE

Wise Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Wise

WISE stock opened at GBX 689.50 ($8.75) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 781.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 844.08. The stock has a market cap of £7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,283.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 576.40 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95.

In related news, insider Terri Duhon bought 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.88 ($3,168.69). Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Wise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.