Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.37) target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,123 ($14.25) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 916.20 ($11.62).
Wise Stock Up 1.0 %
Insider Activity at Wise
In related news, insider Terri Duhon bought 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.88 ($3,168.69). Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
Wise Company Profile
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
