Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.