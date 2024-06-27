Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $158.63

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.63 and traded as high as $165.41. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $165.23, with a volume of 11,488 shares changing hands.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average is $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.2318 dividend. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

