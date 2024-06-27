Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

