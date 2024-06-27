Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.92, but opened at $33.19. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 35,159 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

In other news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,658.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Steel Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.