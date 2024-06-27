Wrapped TRON 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.43 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and approximately $2.43 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,787,372 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,775,793 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,787,372.38475 with 87,422,775,792.86241 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12270909 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,094,086.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

