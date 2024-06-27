WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Down 99.1% in June

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WRIT Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRIT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,892. WRIT Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

