WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $210.22

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$210.22 and traded as high as C$211.28. WSP Global shares last traded at C$210.59, with a volume of 290,675 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSP shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$248.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$237.08.

WSP Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$210.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$206.21. The company has a market cap of C$26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

