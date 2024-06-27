Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Lowered to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of XEL opened at $53.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,796,000 after purchasing an additional 261,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,264,000 after purchasing an additional 74,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

